Mack Smith made his transition from death to glory early Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road. He was born September 15, 1926 to Mack Smith Sr. and Oletha Vinning. Mack gave his life to the Lord at an early age. He served faithfully at Goodwill Baptist Church under the guidance of Rev. Nathaniel Lathan. He later united with Ebenezer Baptist Church where the Rev. Curtis Joiner is the pastor. Mack worked for Whitt International for more than 30 years as a porter/mechanic. If one is truly blessed when he finds his passion and purpose early in life, then we can say that Mack Smith was blessed beyond measure. He truly loved working on cars. He retired at the ripe old age of seventy three. In 1950 he married Joyce Nann Smith. Their union blessed them with three children. Mack was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Herman. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Jeannettia Smith and Yvettia Russell (Wayne) both of Midland Texas; one son, Melvin Smith (Sherry) of Laveen, Arizona, twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019