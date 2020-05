Or Copy this URL to Share

Mae Kinchlow (Sims) Mae Kinchlow (Sims), 69, of Midland, passed away on May 13, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Mae was born on May 8, 1951, to Elizabeth and Grover Sims in Midland, Texas. No services have been scheduled at this time. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store