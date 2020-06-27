Magno Gomez Magno Gomez, 80 of Midland, passed away Sunday June 21, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral home from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. Funeral will be departing Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral home on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father David Herrera officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Cemetery. He is survived by his two sons Carlos and Eddie Gomez; 3 sister, 1 brother, six grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store