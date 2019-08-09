Mahari De'Nazchia Coleman, age 11 of Midland, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born March 12, 2008 in Midland, Texas to Safari and Syiedah Coleman. She was raised and educated in Midland and had attended Ben Milam Elementary School. Mahari loved to sing, dance and draw. She loved being a big Sister and the boss of her siblings. Mahari was sweet and sassy, extremely smart and a very pretty little girl, even at her young age there was a calmness about her and an unusual display of strength. She is Survived by: Father Safari Coleman, Mother Syiedah Coleman, Sister Sy'Mauri Coleman, Brother Safari Coleman Jr., Sister Ze'Kari Coleman, Brother E'mari Coleman, Paternal Grandmother Mary Cavazos, Maternal Grandmother Denise Samuels, Paternal Grandfather Ceromie Coleman(Pamela Coleman), Maternal Grandfather Roger Ellis, Paternal Great Grandmother Patricia Griffin, Paternal Great Grandmother Ruby Jones, Step Grandfather Phillip R. Smith, Step Grandfather Ray Jones, Godfather Anthony Price, Paternal Uncle Jermaine Griffin, Paternal Uncle Ceromie Coleman Jr (Te'nequia Coleman) Maternal Aunt Barnasia Smith and Maternal Aunt Hillary Ellis, With other numerous Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and Friends. She was preceded in death by: Uncle Zealand Ellis, Maternal Great Grandmother Katherine Samuels, Paternal Great Grandmother Etta Jess Porter and Paternal Grandfather Carlos Cavazos. Viewing will be Friday, August 9th from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a receiving of friends & family from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00p.m. Friday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Luke AME Church 401 S. Adams St. Midland, TX 79701. Cremation will follow. Pallbearers for the service will be Anthony Price, Jordan Hardison, Manuel Rodriguez, Margo Hernandez, Reese Lowery and Ashley Jackson. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Lubbock's Covenant Women's and Children's Hospital, Cooks Children's Hospital, and to everyone who has prayed, stopped by, brought food and has graciously donated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Children's Cancer Foundation. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019