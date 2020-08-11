Malachi Andrew Zane Mitchell, 20, of Midland, passed from this life on August 6, 2020. He was born to Kenneth Mitchell and Michelle Watson on January 1, 2020. He is survived by his son, Julion Mitchell and mother of his son, Noelle McDaniel; parents, and six siblings. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory in Midland.



