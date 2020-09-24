Malachi Black was called home on August 31, 2020. Malachi was born on November 11th, 2002 to Aqua Black of Oxford, Mississippi and Anthony Price of Midland, Texas. He also has a step father Ronaldo Wilson. Malachi spent many years in the Midland County School District before moving to Mississippi and continuing his education at Lafayette High School. During his life Malachi enjoyed playing basketball and listening to music. Malachi was a comedian and loved making people laugh. Malachi had a sweet soul and a beautiful spirit. He always cared for the people around him and made sure they were taken care of. Malachi loved his grandmother Trudie dearly, and loved spending time with her. He extended a helping hand wherever he saw fit. Malachi was a joy to be around, his big beautiful smile would light up the room. Malachi was preceded in death by grandparents Karen Black, James Dixon and Raymond Green Sr. all of Midland, TX. Malachi leaves to mourn his son Eason Tyree Jones of New Albany, MS, his parents Aqua Black of Oxford, MS and Anthony Price of Midland, TX as well as his grandmother Wilma Green of Midland, TX. Malachi had many special people in his life including his beloved sister Keibroshina Black. He had a special Aunt Louvina and Uncle Arthur Duson who loved Malachi as their own. He also leaves to mourn his godmother and special friend, Lisa Watson as well as his moo moo, a special cousin that will miss him dearly. Malachi had three sisters, Melanie, Heather and Brylie of Midland,TX. He also had two brothers Adam of Oklahoma and Brenton of Midland, TX. Malachi was loved by all his aunts and uncles very much. His Aunts, Sandra Black of Odessa, TX, Teresa Black of Mississippi, Neva and Tytanisha Price of Austin, TX. His Uncles Marquis Black, Raymond Green Jr. and William D. Green all of Midland, TX, Theo Watson Jr. of Lubbock, TX and Charles Campbell of Mississippi. Malachi had many friends and family that loved him. He will be missed but never forgotten. The memories will forever be cherished. He will be forever know for his beautiful personality and hilarious self. Malachi was laid to rest on September 22nd, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens in Midland, TX. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store