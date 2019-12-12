Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Malcolm F. Slayter. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

The Rev. Dr. Malcolm F. Slayter, age 98, passed away on 12/8/19 at Midland Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, 5501 North Midkiff Drive on 12/14/19 at 11:00. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, 4000 North Loop 250. Fr. Mal was preceded in death by Fumiko Slayter, wife; John Slayter; M.D. and Isabel Slayter, grandparents; William and Rose Edgar, grandparents; John and Helen Slayter, parents; Ida Slayter, former wife; brothers John, Edgar and Arthur Slayter; sisters Jean Slayter Duffey and Katherine Slayter Carlson; and LCpl William Donovan Jr., great-nephew. Fr. Mal is survived by children Mary Slayter, John Slayter, Thomas Slayter and wife Judith Partelow all of Massachusetts and Margaret Slayter of New Jersey; Bruce Slayter of Florida; Nancy Slayter of Midland, TX; James and Nelda Slayter of Leander, TX; and Michael Slayter of Midland, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren Claire Slayter of Minnesota; Cristian Albo and Ashley Albo of Midland, TX; Andrew Albo of Arkansas; Adrienne and Sylvain Desmarais of Canada; Theresa Slayter and Jameson Slayter of Leander, TX; and Nathan Slayter of San Angelo, TX. Fr. Mal is also survived by great grandchildren Max Pulliam, Sophia Molinar, Sienna Molinar, Jordyn Molinar, all of Midland, TX and Oceane Desmarais and Kenya Desmarais of Canada. Malcolm was born on 12/9/20 to John and Helen Slayter. He lost both parents at age 11 and was raised from then on by grandmother, Isabel Slayter. After graduating from high school in 1938 at the height of the Great Depression, Mal was unable to find any regular employment, so he enlisted as a Private in the U. S. Army Air Force in 1939. He initially served at Fort Devens, Massachusetts in the Medical Department and later transferred to the Recruiting Service Office in Boston. He was promoted to Warrant Officer (JG) and later commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Transportation Corp. He served as a Train Escort Officer in Glasgow, Scotland and led truck convoys in Brest, France and Cherbourg, France. He also served in the Medical Administrative Corps at the 29th Field Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium and the American Prisoner of War camp in Heilbronn, Germany, treating POWs. After returning to the U.S., Mal was assigned to the Navy Language School to undergo intensive study of Portuguese in preparation for service in Brazil. At this time, he was awarded credits which he applied to his undergraduate degree at the University of Omaha. Mal earned a Bachelor and Master of Arts in History and Government and taught these subjects for the University of Maryland Overseas Program for military people in Japan. When the Korean War broke out, only four doctors covered all services at the 5th Station Hospital, so Mal was ordered to Japan to receive training as a Physician's Assistant. He was sent to Korea and assigned to the 17th Tactical Hospital to assist wounded personnel being evacuated to the U.S. Mal was awarded both the Army and Air Force Commendation medals for service in the Korean War. In Mal's last military assignment before retirement from the Airforce, he served as the Executive Officer for the Johnson-Yokota Airforce Base Hospital. Malcolm's next career was with the U. S. Civil Service Administration of the Ryukyu Islands in Okinawa as a program analyst and then the U.S. Army Material Command in Virginia. Malcolm felt a call to the ministry and graduated from St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore with an M.A. in Theology in 1973. He was ordained a Deacon in the Anglican Church of Okinawa in behalf of the Diocese of Virginia and then ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of the Central Philippines. The next calls to serve were at Brent School, Philippines, and St. John's School, Guam. In 1980, Fr. Mal, Fumiko and family moved to Midland, TX where he ministered at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church. He continued his education and received a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Graduate Theological Foundation, Notre Dame, Indiana in 1988. He continued to serve after retirement on an interim basis until his late 80's for parishes and missions in the Permian Basin. Malcolm was a very humble, respectful gentleman who loved his church, his family, and his country. He and his beloved wife Fumiko enjoyed extensive overseas travel to several countries in Europe, Asia and South America. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. We look forward to seeing him again in the life to come. The Slayter Family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Malcolm's caregivers, Dr. Shelly Bratcher, Alicia Munoz, Edelmira Pando, Hellen Brown, Marlene Mendez, and Alex Guevara, LVN. The family would also like to acknowledge outstanding care given by Dr. Mini Gopalan, Dr. Miller, Dr. Dragun, Dr. Poe, Stephen Dodd, PA-C and physicians and staff at Midland Memorial Hospital ER, ICU and Oncology Units. Memorial donations may be directed to Christ Church or St. Nicholas Episcopal Church.

The Rev. Dr. Malcolm F. Slayter, age 98, passed away on 12/8/19 at Midland Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, 5501 North Midkiff Drive on 12/14/19 at 11:00. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, 4000 North Loop 250. Fr. Mal was preceded in death by Fumiko Slayter, wife; John Slayter; M.D. and Isabel Slayter, grandparents; William and Rose Edgar, grandparents; John and Helen Slayter, parents; Ida Slayter, former wife; brothers John, Edgar and Arthur Slayter; sisters Jean Slayter Duffey and Katherine Slayter Carlson; and LCpl William Donovan Jr., great-nephew. Fr. Mal is survived by children Mary Slayter, John Slayter, Thomas Slayter and wife Judith Partelow all of Massachusetts and Margaret Slayter of New Jersey; Bruce Slayter of Florida; Nancy Slayter of Midland, TX; James and Nelda Slayter of Leander, TX; and Michael Slayter of Midland, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren Claire Slayter of Minnesota; Cristian Albo and Ashley Albo of Midland, TX; Andrew Albo of Arkansas; Adrienne and Sylvain Desmarais of Canada; Theresa Slayter and Jameson Slayter of Leander, TX; and Nathan Slayter of San Angelo, TX. Fr. Mal is also survived by great grandchildren Max Pulliam, Sophia Molinar, Sienna Molinar, Jordyn Molinar, all of Midland, TX and Oceane Desmarais and Kenya Desmarais of Canada. Malcolm was born on 12/9/20 to John and Helen Slayter. He lost both parents at age 11 and was raised from then on by grandmother, Isabel Slayter. After graduating from high school in 1938 at the height of the Great Depression, Mal was unable to find any regular employment, so he enlisted as a Private in the U. S. Army Air Force in 1939. He initially served at Fort Devens, Massachusetts in the Medical Department and later transferred to the Recruiting Service Office in Boston. He was promoted to Warrant Officer (JG) and later commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Transportation Corp. He served as a Train Escort Officer in Glasgow, Scotland and led truck convoys in Brest, France and Cherbourg, France. He also served in the Medical Administrative Corps at the 29th Field Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium and the American Prisoner of War camp in Heilbronn, Germany, treating POWs. After returning to the U.S., Mal was assigned to the Navy Language School to undergo intensive study of Portuguese in preparation for service in Brazil. At this time, he was awarded credits which he applied to his undergraduate degree at the University of Omaha. Mal earned a Bachelor and Master of Arts in History and Government and taught these subjects for the University of Maryland Overseas Program for military people in Japan. When the Korean War broke out, only four doctors covered all services at the 5th Station Hospital, so Mal was ordered to Japan to receive training as a Physician's Assistant. He was sent to Korea and assigned to the 17th Tactical Hospital to assist wounded personnel being evacuated to the U.S. Mal was awarded both the Army and Air Force Commendation medals for service in the Korean War. In Mal's last military assignment before retirement from the Airforce, he served as the Executive Officer for the Johnson-Yokota Airforce Base Hospital. Malcolm's next career was with the U. S. Civil Service Administration of the Ryukyu Islands in Okinawa as a program analyst and then the U.S. Army Material Command in Virginia. Malcolm felt a call to the ministry and graduated from St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore with an M.A. in Theology in 1973. He was ordained a Deacon in the Anglican Church of Okinawa in behalf of the Diocese of Virginia and then ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of the Central Philippines. The next calls to serve were at Brent School, Philippines, and St. John's School, Guam. In 1980, Fr. Mal, Fumiko and family moved to Midland, TX where he ministered at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church. He continued his education and received a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Graduate Theological Foundation, Notre Dame, Indiana in 1988. He continued to serve after retirement on an interim basis until his late 80's for parishes and missions in the Permian Basin. Malcolm was a very humble, respectful gentleman who loved his church, his family, and his country. He and his beloved wife Fumiko enjoyed extensive overseas travel to several countries in Europe, Asia and South America. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. We look forward to seeing him again in the life to come. The Slayter Family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Malcolm's caregivers, Dr. Shelly Bratcher, Alicia Munoz, Edelmira Pando, Hellen Brown, Marlene Mendez, and Alex Guevara, LVN. The family would also like to acknowledge outstanding care given by Dr. Mini Gopalan, Dr. Miller, Dr. Dragun, Dr. Poe, Stephen Dodd, PA-C and physicians and staff at Midland Memorial Hospital ER, ICU and Oncology Units. Memorial donations may be directed to Christ Church or St. Nicholas Episcopal Church. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close