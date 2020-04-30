Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mallie Edith Meeks. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Mallie Edith "Granny" Meeks, 80 of Midland, TX went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born in Midland, TX on March 31, 1940, the oldest daughter of Luther and Mallie Eggleston of Stanton, TX. She attended schools at Courtney, Greenwood and Midland High School where she was a proud member of the class of 1958. After graduation Edith worked at the First National Bank of Stanton, Caprock Electric, and Atlantic Richfield. Edith met the love of her life Robert D. Meeks of Seminole, TX and were married on Dec 21, 1963. The couple settled in Midland, raised two boys and were happily married for 30 years before Roberts's death in 1994. Edith helped her husband in various business ventures and worked numerous jobs over the years but the one that seemed to satisfy her the most was being a private duty nurse. Edith volunteered at her son's schools, earning herself a lifetime PTA membership award. She also assisted as a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, and a Christian Pathlighters leader. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed the annual camping trips to Ruidoso, NM. Edith enjoyed was also very active in her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's lives, attending their activities and events, and did all she could to spend time with them. Each grandchild and great grandchild held their own special place in her heart. Edith loved her family, was very proud of each and every one of them, and would brag on them to that anyone who would listen. After retiring Edith volunteered her time and energy teaching and mentoring kids as a granny with the Foster Grandparent Program. She loved her kindergarteners at Washington Elementary and enjoyed helping kids of all ages in the library and homework center at Casa De Amigos. Edith became Granny to both family and friends alike and that role fit her well. Edith enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, and drawing. A few years before Roberts's death they had begun wood working together and she loved working next to him creating wooden crafts and other items for friends and family. Edith loved to tell stories about her childhood on the farm with her younger sister Elda. Her earliest memories were of her playing with her Granny Eggleston, the hard times during WWII, the uncles and cousins returning from war, and the sadness for those who never returned. She told of life on the farm, gathering eggs in the chicken coop, riding on her mother's cotton sack while her mom picked cotton, and playing with the children of the migrant farm workers. She said that she much preferred standing on a stool and turning the handle on the blower to the coal forge as her father and Uncle Floyd did blacksmith work and sharpened plows on the anvil than she did being in the house doing the cleaning, cooking, and sewing a girl was expected to do. Both her parents came from large families and she remembered spending time with all her uncles, aunts, and cousins at the many holidays and reunions they had. The time she spent with Uncle Floyd and Aunt Bonnie Eggleston, and Uncle Chester and Aunt Faye Rich was very special to her. She remembers her Uncle Floyd's good natured sense of humor, Aunt Bonnie and Aunt Faye's kind and loving spirit, and said she could listen for hours as Uncle Chester told her war stories of his time as a tank driver in WWII. She had fond memories spending innumerable evenings hunting rabbits around the cotton fields, becoming an expert shot with her .22 rifle. Edith was preceded in death by her spouse Robert D. Meeks, her father Luther and Mallie Eggleston, numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. She is survived by a sister Elda Allen of Midland, two sons, Don Meeks and wife Andrea of Monahans, Harley Meeks and wife Virginia of Midland, grandchildren Jacob Meeks and wife Laney, Matthew Meeks, Katie Snider and husband Michael, all of Midland, Carrie Meeks and Daniel Meeks of Monahans. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Lexi, Tara, Hannah, Jaime, and Kiersten, nephew Richard Allen and wife Angela of Las Vegas, Nevada, and a niece Sharon Kreitz and husband Tim of Midland. Due to current circumstances, a small family viewing followed by graveside services will be held. Arrangements are with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and burial will be at Resthaven Cemetary in Midland. Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Meeks, Matthew Meeks, Daniel Meeks, Michael Snider, Richard Allen, and Tim Kreitz. The family would like to express their appreciation to all those who took care of Granny and made her life better these last few years, especially the nurses and staff at Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland. You became like family to her and she enjoyed the time she spent with each of you. A special thank you goes out to the staff at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Resthaven Cemetery for their compassion and understanding.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all those who took care of Granny and made her life better these last few years, especially the nurses and staff at Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland. You became like family to her and she enjoyed the time she spent with each of you. A special thank you goes out to the staff at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Resthaven Cemetery for their compassion and understanding.

