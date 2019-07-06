Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MALVINA HOWELLS MCCOLLUM RAHLFS. View Sign Service Information Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 1412 W Illinois Ave Midland, TX 79701 Committal 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Malvina McCollum Rahlfs (Vina), age 100, passed away on May 15, 2019 at Memorial West Hospital in Bessemer ,Alabama. Vina was born on June 17, 1918 in Birmingham, Alabama to Malvina Howells and Thomas J. McCollum. Her family soon moved to Bessemer, Alabama where Vina attended Bessemer public schools and graduated from Bessemer High School. In 1940 she graduated from The University of Alabama with a BS Degree in Education. At The University, as a member of Phi Mu Sorority, she served as president of Alpha Zeta Chapter for 2 1/2 years. She also served on the Panhellenic Council and was a member of Blackfrairs. After attending night classes at Birmingham Business College, she received certification as a comptometer operator. For a short time she worked in the office of The Tennessee Coal and Iron Company. Later she earned a Masters Degree in Education form Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. Other certifications were received in The Carden Reading Method and The Montessori Method of Teaching. For many years she conducted teacher training classes in The Montessori Method. Her first teaching assignment was at Raymond School in Raymond, Alabama which began a teaching career that spanned 52 years. Teaching assignments in Midland were at Travis School, Trinity School and Midland Montessori School. At Trinity School, Vina served as Head of The Lower School for 12 years. Vina was active in many civic and church organizations. She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Midland. She was a Lay Eucharistic Minister, member of the Alter Guild, The Cana Guild, The Worship and Nurture Council, Vestry Member where she served as secretary, and she was a participant in Bethel Bible Study, Crossways Bible Study, and Community Bible Study in Midland and Birmingham. In Bessemer she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Civic interests included The Heart Association Drive, The United Way Fund Drive, and the Museum of The Southwest where she was a member of the Board of Directors and served as secretary. While at The University of Alabama, Vina met John W. Rahlfs of Oakley, California. They were married in 1942 in Bessemer, Alabama. They lived in San Angelo, Texas and Denver, Colorado before moving to Midland in 1949. She moved back to Bessemer, Alabama a few years after the death of her husband. Vina was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her first son, John W. Rahlfs, Jr. She is survived by her son Dr. Thomas F. Rahlfs and his wife, Laura, of Houston, Texas, and her son John's wife Linda Rahlfs of Kingwood, Texas. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Megan Rahlfs of Houston, Texas; and Carrie Brill and her sons, Tyler and Travis, of Friendswood, Texas; two step-granddaughters, Dorian Whitley York and her husband, Brian, and their children, Joshua, Kate, and Piper; and Lindy Whitley of Hollywood, California. In addition, Vina is survived by her long life friend Margaret K. Elm of Bessemer, Alabama. A Committal Service will be held July 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Midland. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity in Midland, Texas; The Trinity Episcopal Church of Bessemer, Alabama; Midland Montessori School, the Malvina Rahlfs Scholarship fund at the Trinity School of Midland, or the .

