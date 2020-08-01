1/1
Manuel B. Lara
1933 - 2020
Manuel B. Lara, of Midland, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 87. He will be greatly missed by his family. Manuel was born in Casa de Piedra, TX, and raised in Marfa, TX. He proudly served in the United States Army. After the Army, he married Bertha Lara, and lived in Midland, TX to raise 7 children. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Lara, his sons, Manuel Lara Jr. and Jesse Lara, his daughters, Yolanda Gonzalez, Carol Cervantez, Mary Lara, and Sylvia Morris; and grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Antonio Lara. Rosary and viewing will be Friday, at 7pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, at 2pm at San Miguel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
07:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
