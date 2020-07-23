Manuel Jurado

He was a contractor and did handy work. He loved to play the guitar and sing and in the 70's he had his own Mariachi Band. He was also a member of the O.L.O.G. Church. He was preceded by his wife Maria Paz H. Jurado and sons Roberto Jurado and Juan Jesus Jurado Jr. Surviving - Son's: Juan Jesus Jurado, Benito Jurado Antonio Jurado and Samuel Jurado. Daughters: Petra Jurado Marez, Gloria Jurado Lombardo. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nephews and nieces and 3 siblings. Pallbearers: Feliciano Lombardo Jr., Moises Jurado, Christopher Jurado, Manuel Nicolas Lombardo, Feliciano Lombardo III, Anthony Bermea and Felix Bermea Jr.



