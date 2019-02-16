Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel L. "Meme" Veloz Jr.. View Sign

Manuel L. "Meme" Veloz Jr., age 73, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Manuel was born August 31, 1945 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Meme was a life long member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where he and his wife were married 42 years ago. He worked for ECISD for 25 years and for Odessa Police Department as a crossing guard for several years. Meme and his family helped with the Special Olympics. His favorite past time was watching t.v. and old movies, like Godzilla and Svengoolie. Meme was very proud of his family and enjoyed time with them all. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Feliz Veloz and a sister, Gracie Veloz Reyos. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Veloz; son, Frederick Mases Veloz; brother, George Veloz and numerous nieces and nephews and many god children. A visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Odessa Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church with Father Mark Woodruff officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Manuel L. "Meme" Veloz Jr., age 73, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Manuel was born August 31, 1945 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Meme was a life long member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where he and his wife were married 42 years ago. He worked for ECISD for 25 years and for Odessa Police Department as a crossing guard for several years. Meme and his family helped with the Special Olympics. His favorite past time was watching t.v. and old movies, like Godzilla and Svengoolie. Meme was very proud of his family and enjoyed time with them all. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Feliz Veloz and a sister, Gracie Veloz Reyos. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Veloz; son, Frederick Mases Veloz; brother, George Veloz and numerous nieces and nephews and many god children. A visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Odessa Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church with Father Mark Woodruff officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.odessafuneralhome.com for the Veloz family. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Odessa Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Special Olympics Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close