Manuel M. Benavides 73 of Manuel Benavides, Chihuahua passed away on June 24, 2019 in Midland, Texas. He is survived by his wife Venancia Benavides, his sons Pablo Benavides, Manuel Benavides Jr. and wife Gaby, daughters Norma Benavides, Nereida and husband Jose Luis Gonzalez, Nancy Benavides and Amy Benavides, 22 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Ambrosio and Maria Del Refugio Benavides, granddaughter Cindy Lujan Benavides, sisters Maria Villa, Rosaelva Benavides and brother Jesus Benavides. Manuel Benavides aka "Papi Mel" as all of his grandchildren called him was known for the love of riding horses and the love he had for his baseball team "The Astros" and most importantly the love he had for his family. He had a smile would lighten up a room immediately. "Papi Mel" wherever you are, you are gone but will never be forgotten. You will forever be our always- we love you. A Visitation will be held at Ellis Funeral Home on June 27, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with a rosary takin place at 7:00 p.m.. Church services will be head at San Miguel Archangel Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with a burial following at Serenity Memorial Park.

