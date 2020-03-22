Manuel Ramirez Villafranco Sr., 66 of Midland, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2020. Viewing will be Saturday, March 21st, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm a rosary will be held Sunday at 7:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside service is set for Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Felisa Villafranco, two sons, Manuel Villafranco and Alex Villafranco; two brothers, two sisters, and eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020