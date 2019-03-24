Manuel Ruben Baeza passed away onMarch 17, 2019 in Odessa. He was born to the late Daniel S. and Lilia Baeza on November 19, 1951. He is survived by his daughters, Nora Baeza-Holguin and Perla Baeza; three sibligs and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangement are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019