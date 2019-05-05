Manuel Sanchez Castillo, 93, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Midland, TX. Manuel was born on September 3, 1925 in Stanton, TX to Faustina Sanchez and Ramon Castillo. Manuel was a longtime resident of Midland; he worked for many years and retired from the City of Midland Sanitation Department. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Gloria, Dora, Helen and Millie; his wife Eloisa Mary Castillo and his son Robert Castillo. Manuel is survived by his daughter Rosie Brito; sons: George Romero wife Connie, Mario Castillo and Ramon Castillo. His sisters: Josie, Margie, Abby, Arlene and brother Freddy Castillo wife Mary. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel 801 Andrews Hwy Midland, Texas 79701. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Fairview Cemetery 1620 N. A. Street Midland, TX. Arrangements entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 5, 2019