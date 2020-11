Manuela Baeza de Caballero, 79, of Odessa, TX passed away on November 09, 2020 at her daughter's home in Odessa, Texas. Manuela was born on April 21, 1941 to Juan and Paula (Dominguez) Baeza in Rancho El Ojito, Manuel Benavidas, Chihuahua, Mexico. She married Maurilio Caballero on June 28, 1961, in Providencia, Manuel Benavides, Chihuahua, Mexico. She is survived by her spouse Maurilio Caballero of Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico; five children, nineteen grandchildren; and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Rosary will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton's. Burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store