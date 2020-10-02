Marcell Baley Marcell Baley age 82 of Midland, Tx. passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1937 in Harrold, Tx to Will and Nerlia Smith. She was raised in Electra and attended local schools. Marcell married George Baley on September 6, 1957 and they had 4 children David, Paul, Marsha, and Will. Marcell supported her husband in the ministry. They pastored many Assembly of God churches throughout North Texas and West Texas Districts. She worked in the schools with children with special needs. She was also known as the "Cookie Lady" at Albertsons where she worked in the bakery. Marcell loved to bake and cook for her family having a special dessert she made for each of her kids. She happily decorated and prepared for the holidays and was known for her Divinity. Always anticipating the next visit from her family, she kept the house stocked with goodies. She had a zest for decorating and could be found always working on a new project in her house or yard. She is survived by her husband George Baley and three sons. David Baley and wife Doreen of Aberdeen Scotland, Paul Baley and wife Malenda of Lyndale, Tx. and Will Baley and wife Rebekkah of Midland, Tx. She has fourteen grandchildren: Tiffany Gilbert, Jeff McDole, Sarah Hedley, Lyn Smith; Quinten, Caleb, and Ashlie Baley, Natalie Connally, Jacob, Danielle, Caitlyn, Isabel, Emma, and Kyra Baley. She has 4 great grandchildren: Jaxton, Harper, and Brinnley Gilbert and Emma Hedley. She has one sister Nerlean Green. She is preceded in death by her parents Will and Nerlia Smith and sister Willean Koenig, daughter Marsha Baley, and grandson Christopher Baley. The viewing will be at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Friday, October 2nd from 10:00 am till 9:00pm. Family will be receiving friends from 6-7 pm. The Funeral will be held at 1:00 on Saturday October 3rd at First Assembly of God in Midland, Tx. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Midland, Tx. The family would like to express gratitude to all those who played a part in Marcell's life. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com