Marcella Martin
Marcella Martin passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 83. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Marcella will be laid to rest near her mother and father at Lamesa Memorial Park Cemetery in Lamesa, Texas on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.. She is survived by her husband Tom Martin, and her sons Craig Dunn, Brian Dunn, and Joel Dunn. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 20, 2020.
