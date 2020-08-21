Marcella Martin passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Wood County, Texas to Laverne and EX Hill on August 14, 1937. She grew up and graduated from high school in Lamesa, Texas. She later went on and attended college at East Texas State. Marcella loved the Lord and attended church at Kelview Heights for over 45 years until her health just would not allow her to attend anymore. She loved to read and was always looking for the next good book. In her working years she was employed by Dr. Younger. She worked for Dr. Younger for over 20 years until she retired. She enjoyed her job and the many people she met while working for Dr. Younger. Marcella married Tom Martin in March 1999. Marcella and Tom would travel the country side with their dogs by their side. She loved to travel and many happy memories came out of numerous destinations with her husband Tom. Marcella is preceded in death by her mother Laverne Vaughn and father EX Hill. She is survived by her husband Tom Martin, her sons Craig Dunn and wife Debra of Midland, Brian Dunn and wife Noelle of Phoenix, and Joel Dunn of Dallas, her brother Euel Ray Hill and wife Ann of Livingston, Texas. She is also survived by three granddaughters Tara Holmes, Kylie Dunn and Katie Dunn. She also leaves behind two great grandsons and three great granddaughters. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Marcella will be laid to rest near her mother and father at Lamesa Memorial Park Cemetery in Lamesa, Texas on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.