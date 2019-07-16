Marcos A. Yáñez, 44, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 8:00am - 9:00pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Midland. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Patsy M. Yáñez; daughters, Krysten M. Yáñez and Natalia F. Yáñez; father, Miguel Yáñez; mother, Anita F. Yáñez; siblings, Thomas Figueroa, Maria Davila, Elvia Sanchez and Monica Yáñez.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 16, 2019