Margaret Ann (Peg) McDonald Pool passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Born September 7, 1924 in Cisco, Texas to Homer Sparks McDonald and Greta Lee Bowne McDonald she attended elementary and junior high school in Cisco, moving with her parents to help with the Dyer family ranch and transferred to Moran High School, graduating in 1940. Peg was a spirited, funny, intellectually gifted child, with a love for animals (especially cats) and people. She attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas transferring to University of Texas at Austin and graduating in 1945 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. She held numerous part time jobs throughout her life, working part time at the Texas State Capitol while still managing a full schedule of classes. Peg married her high school sweetheart Glen Lawrence Pool January 2, 1948 in Cisco, Texas at the First Presbyterian Church where she had been a lifelong member. At the conclusion of the war the couple moved to El Paso, Texas where Peg began teaching while Glen completed his engineering degree from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Glen was hired by El Paso Natural Gas Company (EPNG) and the couple moved to Jal, New Mexico to begin his career. In 1954 their first child, Jean Ann was born in Kermit Texas, followed by John Dallas the next year, also in Kermit. Peg worked part time as a substitute teacher in Jal until 1967 when Glen was transferred to the EPNG - Midland, Texas office. Peg immersed herself in volunteer work, with the Midland Memorial Hospital Auxiliary as a "Pink Lady" and supported their children as a member of the Parent Teacher Association and the Robert E. Lee High School Band Booster Organization. She served as 1972-73 President of the SCS Bridge Club. In 1974 Glen and Peg moved to El Paso where Glen worked as Superintendent of the Permian Division for EPNG. Peg joined the El Paso Bridge Club serving as President and also obtained her Real Estate License. Their next move was to Lake McQueeney, Texas when Glen retired and they built a house & enjoyed life on the lake. Four years later they moved to New Braunfels, Texas where they both were active in the Lion's International Club as well as New Braunfels Presbyterian Church. Peg continued her lifelong volunteer work with hospital auxiliaries, again working as a Pink Lady at New Braunfels Memorial Hospital. After Glen's passing in 1999, Peg continued to be actively involved at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder, attended bible study, Christian Classics book club and received an Honorary Life Membership from the Presbyterian Women of San Antonio in recognition of her faithful service to the Presbyterian Church USA. She was a member of the New Braunfels Garden Club, attended Daughters of the Republic of Texas activities, with her friends, and was a supporter and frequent patron of the Library and the Mid-Texas Symphony. Peg moved to Rocklin, California in 2014 to be near daughter Jeanie as she recovered from a broken hip. She transferred her church membership to Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church and resided at Sunrise Senior Living. She was lovingly assisted at the end of her life by Sutter Health Care at Home Hospice. Peg is survived by her children, Jeanie Thurston (Jim) of Rocklin, John Pool (Stacy) of Midland, Texas & grandchildren Taylor West of Madrid, Spain and Morgan Pool of Austin, Texas. A memorial service will be held for Peg on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 at Shepherd of Sierra Presbyterian Church, Rocklin, CA. A graveside memorial will follow at a later date in Moran Cemetery, Shackelford County, Texas. Peg's family has asked that gifts in her memory be made to Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, Sutter Health Care at Home Hospice , or to the New Braunfels Public Library.

