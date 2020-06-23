Margaret Ann Rice Veal
Margaret Ann Rice Veal, 93, of Midland passed away June 19, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. Survivors include children Millard Veal, Corine McMaster, David Veal, and Sarah Meissner. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 23, 2020.
