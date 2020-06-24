Margaret Ann Rice Veal, born July 25, 1926, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 19, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. The family is planning a memorial service around Margaret's birthday. She was predeceased by her parents Reginald B. and Willie May Walker Rice, her husband of 56 years M. H. Veal, Jr., and her son-in-law J. Foy McMaster III. She is survived by her children Millard and Cheryl Veal, Corine McMaster and Mitch Weir, David and Sharman Veal, and Sarah and Ivan Meissner; her grandchildren Jay McMaster, Margaret and Jesse Chavez, Eli Meissner, Rehum Meissner, Tammy Robles, Jackie Shimanek, and Melissa and Mike Gerritson; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her precious sister Margie Veal; many nieces and nephews; and many many friends. Mother loved the title of "Mother and "Grandmother". She loved Jesus, His church, and all her brothers and sisters in Christ. She loved reading her Bible and having it read to her when she could no longer see to read. She prayed about everything; she prayed for you who are reading this. She prayed with Margie, her prayer partner of many years. She prayed for our nation, lost people, hurting people, saved people, and happy people, in other words, the whole world. She was generous, giving beyond a tithe and supporting many charities. Mother also loved music. She was an extraordinary singer and pianist. She performed in concert halls, operas, recitals, and churches. She accompanied church choirs, singers and instrumentalists. She went to Texas state solo contest with dozens of young people, including her niece Susan Harris, and always encouraged them to do their best. She loved listening to classical music. And she loved to dance! She talked about Benson High School prom in Omaha and going to USO dances in Tucson during World War II. Mother loved to read, work crossword puzzles, and play games like Pinochle, Spite and Malice, Moon, and Mule Train. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, made two trips to Europe, and two mission trips to Ecuador. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and loved camping. She loved making ice cream, tuna salad, macaroni and cheese, and spaghetti (just don't break the pasta in half!) She loved to can and make jelly and jam. She sewed for us all when she was able. She loved, she sang, she gave and she wanted everyone to know that God has a plan for your life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jews for Jesus, Cotton Flat Baptist Church, 6409 Texas 349, Midland, TX 79706, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.