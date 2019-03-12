Margaret Ann Watson, 68, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home, 8092 US-77, Rockdale, TX 76567. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Grove Christian Church 8902 S Us Highway 77, Rockdale, TX 76567 burial will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Jordan Rundgren; husband, Karl; and grandson, Dane Rundgren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019