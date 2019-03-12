Margaret Ann Watson

Margaret Ann Watson, 68, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home, 8092 US-77, Rockdale, TX 76567. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Grove Christian Church 8902 S Us Highway 77, Rockdale, TX 76567 burial will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Jordan Rundgren; husband, Karl; and grandson, Dane Rundgren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019
