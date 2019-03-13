Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Watson Slagle. View Sign

Margaret Watson departed this life surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 68. She was born July 30, 1950, to parents Homer O. and Frances M. Butler Watson, in Ft. Stockton, Texas, and was christened as an infant by her grandfather, Reverend C. Y. Butler. She was joined in the immediate family by one brother, Homer O. Watson, III, on March 4, 1953. She lived in several communities in the Permian Basin area from 1950 to 1958, moving to Andrews, Texas, in 1959, where she graduated from Andrews High School in May 1968. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree at McMurry College in Abilene, Texas, in May 1972, with teaching fields in English and History. In May 1972, she married Michael W. Slagle in Dumas, Texas, and taught junior high social studies and English in Dumas until 1976. She gave birth to one daughter, Elizabeth Jordan Rundgren, on January 4, 1976, and welcomed into her family her daughter's husband, Karl Rundgren, on March 31, 2001. In June 2005, she met one of the loves of her life, when her only grandson Nathanael Dane Rundgren entered the world in Toledo, Ohio. Beginning in 1976, Margaret taught English I, III, and IV at her alma mater, Andrews High School. In 1993, she earned her Master's Degree in Education-Instructional Technology, from Texas Tech University. She then received certification as a Learning Resource Specialist and became librarian at Andrews High in 1997 until 2005, when she retired. Through the years, she was active in student activities and the sponsor of various student groups and organizations, including Future Teachers of America and Student Council. Margaret knew in seventh grade that she was meant to be a teacher, and she devoted her career to reaching and teaching as many young minds as possible. Her love and hunger for language, literature, history, and genealogy was insatiable, and there was rarely a question she couldn't answer (or research and find the answer). She put those research skills to work for Finley Investigations for 10 years, but the call of education was too strong, and in 2017, she joined the staff of Midland College, part-time, helping students in the language lab. She is survived by her brother, Homer O. Watson, III, her daughter Jordan, son-in-law Karl, and grandson, Dane Rundgren. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 7-9 p.m., at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home, 1041 US-79 Rockdale, TX. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Forest Grove Christian Church, 8902 S. US Highway 77, Rockdale, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery with Pastor Lance Walch officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

