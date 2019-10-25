Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Resthaven Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

Margaret "Eloise" Lambeth, 92, of Midland, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Midland. She was born November 27, 1926 in Lubbock Co, TX to the late Irvin Boswell and Ella Mae (Hendricks) Cooper. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1944 and obtained a Business degree from Texas Tech University in 1948. She married Harold Gordon Lambeth in Clovis, NM on September 9, 1950. They lived in Lubbock and Colorado City before moving to Midland in 1954. She was a bookkeeper for Dunlap's Department store for many years and was a member of First Baptist Church and a past secretary of the Order of the Eastern Star. Eloise is survived by her daughters, Cindy and husband Dr. Rodger McCuistion of Austin, Becky and husband Dr. George Cirkovic of Fort Collins, CO, and Mary Lynn Lambeth and husband Joseph Lindecke of Midland; grandchildren, Jolie Cypert and Ross McCuistion, both of Austin; great grandchildren, Emerson, Genevieve, and Grayson Cypert and Mox and Jax McCuistion, all of Austin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lambeth; siblings, Norman Cooper, Evelyn Brown, Euba Andrews, Buster Cooper, and Jimmy Cooper. Graveside services were held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the loving and attentive staff at Manor Park for they care they gave our Mother. Donations may be made to Home Hospice of Midland, First Baptist Church, or a charity of one's own choosing. Please visit

Margaret "Eloise" Lambeth, 92, of Midland, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Midland. She was born November 27, 1926 in Lubbock Co, TX to the late Irvin Boswell and Ella Mae (Hendricks) Cooper. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1944 and obtained a Business degree from Texas Tech University in 1948. She married Harold Gordon Lambeth in Clovis, NM on September 9, 1950. They lived in Lubbock and Colorado City before moving to Midland in 1954. She was a bookkeeper for Dunlap's Department store for many years and was a member of First Baptist Church and a past secretary of the Order of the Eastern Star. Eloise is survived by her daughters, Cindy and husband Dr. Rodger McCuistion of Austin, Becky and husband Dr. George Cirkovic of Fort Collins, CO, and Mary Lynn Lambeth and husband Joseph Lindecke of Midland; grandchildren, Jolie Cypert and Ross McCuistion, both of Austin; great grandchildren, Emerson, Genevieve, and Grayson Cypert and Mox and Jax McCuistion, all of Austin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lambeth; siblings, Norman Cooper, Evelyn Brown, Euba Andrews, Buster Cooper, and Jimmy Cooper. Graveside services were held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the loving and attentive staff at Manor Park for they care they gave our Mother. Donations may be made to Home Hospice of Midland, First Baptist Church, or a charity of one's own choosing. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close