Service Information Johnson's Funeral Home 435 West Beauregard San Angelo , TX 76903 (325)-655-3113 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Johnson's Funeral Home 435 West Beauregard San Angelo , TX 76903 Funeral service 11:00 AM Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd

Margaret or Peg as she was known, was born January 15, 1950 in Iraan, Texas to Marshall (Tex) and Anne Masterson. She left this earthly world on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 while residing at Sterling County Nursing Home. Peg graduated from Midland Lee in (1968) and from Rice University in (1972). She worked in various clerk and bookkeeping capacities over her life: for the U.S. Army in Germany, for Borg Warner in Austin, for a large law firm in Midland, as well as Phillips Gas in Odessa for many years. It was during the period of her employment with Borg Warner in Austin that she decided to pursue a lifelong dream of working in film and she entered the University of Texas Radio-Film-College. Sadly this was during the time she was beginning to deteriorate and she was forced to withdraw. She was always an avid reader, especially of Shakespeare and Mark Twain. She had an enduring love of the arts, took voice and piano in high school. As she got older, Peg would often bemoan the loss of her wonderful voice. She was especially fond of her cats, especially Yoda and Lilly who she had for many years. Those who knew Peg well were aware that she had a long fight with mental illness. Her many years of employment attest to how well she managed her illness. During an especially bright time in her life, Peg was able to purchase and maintain her own home in Midland. She also lived with her mother, Anne Masterson for many years, after a decline in her health. She lived for many years at Langtry Village in Midland, which allowed her to continue to live independently, with support from staff and friends. She was able to make and keep appointments with health care professionals, and to consistently and maintain her apartment. She was preceded in death by her parents Tex and Anne Masterson, and is survived by her older brother Robert (Donna) Masterson of San Angelo and her younger brother Eric Masterson of Tomball. Also, by niece Michelle (Donald) Salinas and children Madison and Nicholas of Seabrook, and Cousins David Holmes and Laura Holmes, and several cousins and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at

