Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ruth "Peggy" (Daniel) Gunn. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Graveside service 10:00 AM Resthaven Memorial Park Midland. , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Margaret Ruth "Peggy" Gunn (Daniel), died peacefully in her home on December 9, 2019 in Garland, Texas at the age of 91. Graveside service will be 10:00am, Monday December 16, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Pastor Bob Porterfield will officiate the ceremony. Peggy is survived by brother Ken Daniel of Warner Robins, GA, sister Ann McDonald of Oklahoma City, OK, her children; Kellan Gunn of Fort Davis, TX, Russell Gunn of Garland, TX, and Tony Gunn of McKinney, TX, grandchildren; Vanessa Gunn, David Gunn, Julie Gunn, and Derek Gunn, and her great grandchildren Nicki Elliot, Kayden Partridge, Jonathan Gunn, Kellan Gunn, Rowan Gunn, Katy Gunn, and Marin Gunn. She is preceded in death by parents Marion Daniel and Minnie Glass Daniel, ex-husband Harry Gunn, husband Clay Elliot and daughter Lori Gunn. Peggy was born on January 24, 1928 in Breckenridge, TX to Marion and Minnie Bell Daniel. She grew up in various Gulf camps in and around the Crane area. She attended grade school in Crane and was a member of the Crane High school color guard and the band. She graduated from Crane High school in 1946 and went on to study Journalism at Texas Tech and received her BA from there in 1950. Peggy and her husband Harry moved to Midland in 1958, where they raised four children, and Peggy worked for the Midland Reporter Telegram for 15 years. She wrote a recipe column for the society section where she interviewed local families about their favorite activities and recipes. She later went on to teach Head Start in Midland and spent the last 30 years of her working career as a social worker for the State of Texas. Her children remember her as a caring and compassionate woman who held family and friendship in high regard. Peggy was an accomplished writer and piano player and often sat down to play the music from her youth. She loved literature and theater and often attended shows at the Midland Community Theater. Her family knew her to be funny and fiercely protective of her family. Her husband Harry had dubbed her practically perfect Peggy in their youth, and it was a nick name that stuck. A celebration of life will be held in January on her birthday in Dallas, TX. The family would like to thank nurse Kacie and Allied Home health for taking such good care of her the past few years. Thanks also go to Precise Hospice for their gentle care these past few months. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Margaret Ruth "Peggy" Gunn (Daniel), died peacefully in her home on December 9, 2019 in Garland, Texas at the age of 91. Graveside service will be 10:00am, Monday December 16, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Pastor Bob Porterfield will officiate the ceremony. Peggy is survived by brother Ken Daniel of Warner Robins, GA, sister Ann McDonald of Oklahoma City, OK, her children; Kellan Gunn of Fort Davis, TX, Russell Gunn of Garland, TX, and Tony Gunn of McKinney, TX, grandchildren; Vanessa Gunn, David Gunn, Julie Gunn, and Derek Gunn, and her great grandchildren Nicki Elliot, Kayden Partridge, Jonathan Gunn, Kellan Gunn, Rowan Gunn, Katy Gunn, and Marin Gunn. She is preceded in death by parents Marion Daniel and Minnie Glass Daniel, ex-husband Harry Gunn, husband Clay Elliot and daughter Lori Gunn. Peggy was born on January 24, 1928 in Breckenridge, TX to Marion and Minnie Bell Daniel. She grew up in various Gulf camps in and around the Crane area. She attended grade school in Crane and was a member of the Crane High school color guard and the band. She graduated from Crane High school in 1946 and went on to study Journalism at Texas Tech and received her BA from there in 1950. Peggy and her husband Harry moved to Midland in 1958, where they raised four children, and Peggy worked for the Midland Reporter Telegram for 15 years. She wrote a recipe column for the society section where she interviewed local families about their favorite activities and recipes. She later went on to teach Head Start in Midland and spent the last 30 years of her working career as a social worker for the State of Texas. Her children remember her as a caring and compassionate woman who held family and friendship in high regard. Peggy was an accomplished writer and piano player and often sat down to play the music from her youth. She loved literature and theater and often attended shows at the Midland Community Theater. Her family knew her to be funny and fiercely protective of her family. Her husband Harry had dubbed her practically perfect Peggy in their youth, and it was a nick name that stuck. A celebration of life will be held in January on her birthday in Dallas, TX. The family would like to thank nurse Kacie and Allied Home health for taking such good care of her the past few years. Thanks also go to Precise Hospice for their gentle care these past few months. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close