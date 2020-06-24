Margaret Ruth "Marja" Leonard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Marja" Ruth Leonard went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery. Marja was born in Midland, Texas on June 25, 1936 to Ariel Don Smith and Mary Margaret Smith. Marja was a loving mom, loved to travel (especially to Ruidoso, Taos, and Santa Fe, NM) and was an amazing cook. Marja is survived by her son Mark Leonard and wife Donna, granddaughter Amanda Dorsey and husband Cody, grandson Aaron Leonard and wife Megan, as well as 3 great grandchildren Colter, Cooper and Payton Dorsey. Marja was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Michael Don Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alamo Heights Baptist Church at 1305 North Midland Dr, Midland, TX 79703 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at ww.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved