Margaret "Marja" Ruth Leonard went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery. Marja was born in Midland, Texas on June 25, 1936 to Ariel Don Smith and Mary Margaret Smith. Marja was a loving mom, loved to travel (especially to Ruidoso, Taos, and Santa Fe, NM) and was an amazing cook. Marja is survived by her son Mark Leonard and wife Donna, granddaughter Amanda Dorsey and husband Cody, grandson Aaron Leonard and wife Megan, as well as 3 great grandchildren Colter, Cooper and Payton Dorsey. Marja was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Michael Don Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alamo Heights Baptist Church at 1305 North Midland Dr, Midland, TX 79703 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at ww.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.