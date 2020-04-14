Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ruth Roberts Pond. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Margaret Ruth Roberts Pond, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home in Midland. A private graveside service will be held for family only on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia, Texas. Margaret Ruth Roberts was born on December 10, 1934 in Lincoln County, Oklahoma to Minnie and Ballard Roberts. She was the youngest of 10 children. She was named after her grandmother whom she never knew. At the age of three, she moved with her family to Riverside, California. She attended Upland College Academy, a private Christian school in Upland, California, where she met Almon Ludlow (Bud) Pond. The two of them were married 10 days after she graduated high school. Bud and Ruth lived in Los Angeles, California for the first two years of marriage, where their first two children, Sandy and Dale were born. Bud and Ruth moved to Chino, California, and Don and the twins, Stanley and Steven, were born in nearby Upland, CA. In 1965 the family moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where she worked in the hospital while the children were in school. In 1970 the family moved to Midland, Texas. Our family attended First Baptist Church where our family was involved in many ministries and made life-long friendships. In 1980, Al and Ruth moved back to California, where they both worked for TRW. In 1995, Al and Ruth moved back to Midland, TX, where they bought and operated Pond's Picture Framing shop. Margaret Ruth Pond is survived by five children, Sandy and Michael Gillett of Midland, TX, Dale and Judy Pond of Tyler, TX, Don Pond and Tammie Cook of Midland, TX, Stanley and Mary Pond of Midland, TX and Steven and Kim Pond of Tulia, TX, One sister, Cleo Irby of Victorville, CA, 22 grandchildren: Amy, Aaron, Andrew, Alex, Brian, Lauren, Erin, Christina, David, James, Marla, Emma, Joel, Leah, Jackson, Jefferson, Judson, Victoria, Wil, Daniel, Steffanee and Jeffrey, 22 great grandchildren: Berkely, Major, Emery Kate, Holden, Jack, Taylor, Alice, Holt, Thatcher, Ellyott, Liam, Camden, Eliza Jo, Jayla, Benjamin, Anna Rose, Briella, Lincoln, Severin, Elliot, Tauren and Charlie and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Online condolences may be made at

