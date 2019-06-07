Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Scobey Putnam. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Celebrated Texas Dance Critic Dies Margaret Scobey Putnam, one of Texas' longest-serving dance critics, died May 22, 2019, after a near thirteen-year battle with colon cancer in Richardson, Texas. She was 78. The daughter of two college graduates, Ellis H. and Dorothy W. Scobey the former with a PhD in geology, the latter a member of Phi Beta Kappa Ms. Putnam grew up in Midland, Texas and in 1959 graduated salutatorian from Midland High School. She attended Smith College, where she from a Texan's perspective was puzzled by her many classmates' penchant to forego lipstick. After receiving an AB in English in 1963, she moved to Manhattan. In New York City, she took assorted secretarial and editorial jobs but was frustrated by the rampant sexism, which she later stated was captured with breathtaking accuracy in the television series, Mad Men. The disillusionment prompted her to move to San Francisco. The brief California chapter ended with a marriage to and separation from Jeffrey Putnam, an opera singer and writer from New England. (He reappears later in the story). With Justine, her six-month old daughter, in tow, Ms. Putnam returned four months pregnant to a tiny cottage in the back of her parents' Midland home. Son Christian was born exactly two weeks before his sister's first birthday. Job opportunities were scarce for single mothers in the late 1960s; policies often restricted jobs from parents with infants or toddlers. Miraculously, she landed a high school English teaching position in San Antonio. After five years, Putnam moved to Austin with her two children while she entered the PhD program in English at the University of Texas. Though occasionally relying on food stamps during the summer, Putnam and her children thrived in Austin with the free shuttle bus, gratis natural beauty, and the Austin-wide trend toards thrift-store fashion. Ms. Putnam, whose dissertation focused on the Victorian novel, could not help but incorporate some of her academic work at home, serving porridge for breakfast, insisting on linen napkins and drinking Earl Grey tea (a habit that lasted up until two days before she died). Upon being awarded her PhD in 1978, the now Dr. Putnam moved to Richardson to teach English literature at the University Texas of Dallas. With no tenured positions available, she worked as a paralegal, in public relations firms, and as a technical writer until Merce Cunningham's 1980 performance at Booker T. Washington High School for Performing and Visual Arts prompted her to send an unsolicited dance review to the Dallas Times Herald. For the next thirty-odd years, Margaret Putnam became synonymous with dance criticism in North Texas, at times writing for Playbill, Dance Magazine, and The New York Times. In the 1980s, she explored other topics, including afternoon tea for D Magazine, and wrote several nationally syndicated travel articles among others. The mainstay of her career in dance writing was covering the local dance companies. Putnam was tough but judicious, once calling out Dallas Ballet for marketing itself as "world-class." In Ms. Putnam's opinion, Dallas Ballet was merely a strong regional company. Her comment angered many patrons who felt the assertion detrimental to the dance community, whereas Putnam felt it was her duty to dispel any incorrect notion of "world-class" ballet. Hate mail was a regular occurrence. Despite her high expectations, Ms. Putnam's standing grew because her devotion to dance and thorough knowledge. From her childhood in Midland on up to her early seventies when she took adult classes at Brookhaven, Ms. Putnam studied ballet until the ravages of cancer made it impossible. This is why she could discern between a penché or arabesque, or appreciate the technical skill required for the thirty-two fouettés in Swan Lake, for example. Ms. Putnam did not limit dance coverage to ballet. Modern dance was frequently included in the dance calendar she submitted to the arts editorial department. She made sure that troupes not typically reviewed like the Anita Hernandez Ballet Folklorico or any number of Indian classical dance companies were also included. The arrival of the Bruce Wood Dance Company in Ft. Worth in 1997 reinvigorated Putnam's belief in the potential of the North Texas dance community. Marveling at Wood's prolific versatility and musicality, Putnam became an early champion and later friend, adoring not only his "deep aesthetic," but also high standards and work ethic and piercing wit. During the 1990s, Ms. Putnam launched a non-profit named Artists Helping Artists to help artists, particularly those affected by AIDS, with funds needed for health-related expenses. Not just talented in writing, she rendered outstanding charcoals of the human form and dramatic oils of classical and Impressionistic works. Beauty inspired her. Health issues would play a role in Ms. Putnam's later life. At the age of fifty-nine, Ms. Putnam experienced a stroke while walking the dog. A rare combination of exercise and an allergy to wheat caused low blood pressure and resulted in thrombosis. Within hours, she lost her ability to speak, read and write, and do simple math. The math part she never cared to re-learn, but it took eight months of grueling speech therapy to go from not recognizing the alphabet to writing her first dance review (albeit with heavy editing from the overnight editor). Eventually, her ex-husband Jeffrey became her longtime silent editor, ensuring that words like "crap" no longer eked past the spell checker when she meant "crab." She was honored in 2011 by the Dance Council of North Texas for her dedication to the arts which at the time culminated in over 3,000 dance reviews. After the Belo Corporation's umpteen rounds of cuts to reflect declining newspaper subscriptions, Ms. Putnam was no longer asked to do reviews. She found a new home at the online arts magazine, Theater Jones, where she stayed until 2017. Ms. Putnam traded in her pen for gardening and held tea parties for the Richardson Heights neighbors she would meet while walking her dogs, Tucker and Bella. In the last months of her life, the neighborhood rallied around her. Neighbors fed the dogs, planted flowers and regularly checked on her, some commenting that without Ms. Putnam they would have not have met as easily. One of her last acts was to give her children a lesson in English usage and instruct them not to use the word "passing" for death. "Say died," she insisted. After Margaret Putnam died, she was buried twenty-one hours later in nothing but a shroud at the Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown, Texas amid Indian paintbrush and live oak trees. She was not Catholic, but wanted a green burial where she could return to the soil surrounded by Texas natural beauty. Putnam is survived by her children, Justine P. Vanthilt and Christian Putnam; grandchildren, Alexandra Bos, Maximus Putnam, and Jeremiah Putnam; brothers John Scobey, Michael Scobey (her twin) and sister, R. June Scobey; niece and nephews Sarah E. Scobey, John N. Scobey, and Clay Hunn. The memorial service was held in Dallas on Monday, June 3rd at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, with a reception following at the Sammons Center for the Arts By JUSTINE VANTHILT

