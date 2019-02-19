Margarita "Margaret" DeLoera Gonzales, 83, of Midland, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Family will receive friends from 7:00pm-9:00pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Interment will follow at 3:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include children, Victor Gonzales Jr., Manuel Gonzales, Mario Gonzales, Judy Santana, and Ruth Valles.
