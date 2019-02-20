Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarita DeLoera "Margaret" Gonzales. View Sign

Margarita "Margaret" DeLoera Gonzales, 83, of Midland, Texas passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished my race, I have kept the faith". Family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. Margaret was born March 29, 1935 in Roscoe, Texas to Maria and Antonio DeLoera. She started working at the age of 14 in the town of Loraine doing private sitting. She later moved to Midland and began working at Midland Memorial Hospital where she was trained by the radiologist to become a radiology tech. She worked as a radiology tech in Midland and south Texas until she moved to California in the mid 60's. In California she began working as a nurse's aide. She moved back to Midland in 1982 and continued working as a nurse's aide until her retirement due to illness. She enjoyed singing, sewing, quilting, and embroidery. She was a woman of strong faith who loved the Lord and shared that rock solid faith with all those she met. She was a loving mother and grandmother and her nighttime prayers always included naming every one of her children and grandchildren one by one asking God for His protection over each one of her family members...thank you Mama, those prayers still cover us! She loved to be funny and make everyone laugh. Her silliness will truly be missed! She is survived by three sons and two daughters: Victor Gonzales Jr. (María) of Moreno Valley, CA; Manuel Gonzales (María) of Midland, TX; Mario Gonzales (Laura) of Downey, CA; Judy Santana (Sam) of Midland, TX; Ruth Valles (Gabriel) of Austin, TX; 16 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; three sisters: Natalia Garcia of Anaheim, CA; Fermina Brito of Upland, CA; Anita DeLoera of Ontario, CA; two brothers: Pedro DeLoera of Ontario, CA; and Francisco DeLoera of Midland, TX; and numerous nephews, nieces and other family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Vickie Rodriguez; granddaughter Sarah Santana; great granddaughters Hope Rodriguez and Jael Santana; great grandson Levi Santana; and the father of her children Victor Gonzales, Sr.; sister Paula Vasquez; and brother Manuel DeLoera. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

