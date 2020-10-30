Margarita Gamboa, 84, of Midland passed away October 28, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Templo La Hermosa Bautista, 1514 W County Road 121 in Midland, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com