Margarita Gamboa, 84 of Midland, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A visitation will begin 12-9 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 and a prayer service 7-9p.m. on Sunday evening, November 1, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Templo Bautista La Hermosa at 1514 W. Co. Rd. 121. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons; Bentura Rubio, Peter Gamboa Jr, Diego Ruiz, Andy Garcia, Adrian Brito and Carlos Guillermo. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Margarita was born on February 26, 1936 in Nacimiento Coahuila, Mexico. She married, Ventura Gamboa, on March 31, 1951 in San Vicente, Coahuila, Mexico and had 8 children. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Ventura Gamboa and her children; Ernestina Lucio, Yolanda Gamboa, Adan Gamboa, Pedro Gamboa, Clara Guillermo, Eunice Garcia, Emma Ruiz and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Enrique Gamboa. Margarita was a wonderfully devoted wife and mother, a spiritual woman that was involved in many church activities, she led by example. She loved spending time watering her plants and enjoyed crochet in her free time. Her greatest joy was being around her family especially her grandchildren. She was a humble and nurturing person. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family and friends, and all who knew her. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.