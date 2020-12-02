"Ama" Margarita Perez, 68, of Barstow, TX, passed away on November 30, 2020. A viewing will begin at 2:00 pm, with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at The Branch at npw, at 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a m, Friday, December 4, 2020 at The Branch at npw. "Ama" Margarita Perez, was born on June 9, 1952 en el Barrió de los Montoya, Chihuahua, Mexico to Gilberto Montoya Sr. & Manuela Lujan Montoya. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother & grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Rudy Perez, son Lupe Jacquez & wife Lorena, grandchildren Anzhi, Macias & A'ayla, son Jorge & wife Sarahy Navarette & granddaughter Alexsandra. She is also survived by her sister Obdulia Vasquez, sister Lucia Aranda & husband Florencio, sister Juanita Salcido & husband Enrique, brother Camilo Montoya Sr. & wife Consuelo, brother Gilberto Montoya Jr. & wife Romelia, sister Zulema Caballero & husband Jesus, and Edelmira Soltero & husband George, and countless nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilberto Montoya Sr. & Manuela Lujan Montoya. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the wonderful caring nurses & staff in ER/ICU/PCU/PT/Cardiac Rehab & doctors at Midland Memorial Hospital, as well as all of our family & friends, from near & far, that have called or texted during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.