Maria Armendariz, 95 of Midland TX, passed away Sunday August 30, 2020. Viewing will be Wednesday, September 2nd from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Thursday, September 3rd at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Evergreen Cemetery in Pecos, Texas. She is survived by his two sons, Ramon Armendariz and Gerardo Armandariz; nine daughters, Manuela Ortiz, Natalia Ruiz, Maria Paz Ramirez, Dolores Ramirez, Elvira Orona, Teresa Rodriguez, Guadalupe Reyes, Monce Escontrias and Carmela Dominguez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 2, 2020.
