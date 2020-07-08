1/1
Maria Avila Cordova
Maria Avila Cordova went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on July 3, 2020 at the age of 56 after fighting a good fight to liver cancer. She was born on January 23, 1964 in Sonora, Tx to Jesus Avila and Higinia Campos. She will be remembered for being a great mother, grandmother/ Mimi, sister, friend, as well as her kindness and big heart. She married the love of her life, Roy Marmolejo Cordova on July 1, 1978. They were married for 42 years. Together they had six children. Maria was greeted in heaven by her parents and one sister Jesusita Ruiz. She survived by husband, Roy Marmolejo Cordova; her children Rosie Cordova (Gilbert), Lori Martinez (Ricky), Christina Gomez (Israel), Roy Cordova Jr (Denise), Roger Cordova (Madi), and Kathlene Cordova; her sister Josephine Cordova and brothers, Domingo Avila, Gabriel Avila, Jose Avila, and Juan Avila; 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Maria accepted our Lord Jesus Christ and was a believer. She will be greatly missed for her love, kindness, hospitality, and compassion for helping others. She always gave us great advice when we most needed it. She enjoyed going to church and enjoyed singing. We will greatly miss her at our family gatherings and she will be loved forever. Funeral services for Maria are under the care of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Family and friends viewing will be on Tuesday July 7, 2020 & Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (mask required) On Thursday, July 9, 2020 a service at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. will begin at 1:00 p.m. and interment to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Funeral will be live streamed on Christina Gomez's Facebook. Pallbearers will be Roy Cordova Jr., Roger Cordova, Ricky Martinez, Gilbert Salgado, Israel Gomez, Adrian Cordova, EJ Martinez, & Isaiah Gomez. Honorary pallbearers will be Little Ricky Martinez, Lucas Martinez, Roy Adam Cordova, & Messiah Cordova.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
