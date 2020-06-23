Maria De Jesus Roman
1934 - 2020
Maria De Jesus Roman, 85 of Midland, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Viewing will be Monday, June 22nd from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Funeral service is set for Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by husband Salvador Roman, daughter Sandra Roman Gamboa, three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Viewing
10:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel
JUN
22
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel
JUN
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
