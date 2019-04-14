Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Dolores "Lola" Vasquez. View Sign

Maria Dolores "Lola" Vasquez passed away in Midland, Texas on April 3, 2019 at the age of 86. A rosary and funeral service was held on April 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marfa, Texas. The service was under the direction of Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Lola was born August 6, 1932 in Presidio, Texas to her parents, Irineo Gonzales and Micaela DeAnda Gonzales. She is survived by her son, Fidel Jr., his wife Debra; their children, Andrea Vasquez, Luis Vasquez and Abel Vasquez (Crystal). She is also survived by daughter, Diana Vasquez Valdes, her husband, Rocky Valdes; their children, Rocky Valdes II (Salena), Elisa Jankly (Chris) and Javi Valdes. Lola was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren. Lola married the love of her life, Fidel Vasquez, Sr., on April 5, 1959 in Shafter, Texas. They lived the majority of their 58-year marriage in Marfa. Lola was a homemaker and active member of The Guadalupanas, The Apostolado and The Catholic Daughters. Lola was an excellent cook. She enjoyed quilting and loved being surrounded by friends and family. Lola was a doting grandmother and Wela to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a tireless volunteer, while her children attended St. Mary's Catholic School. She and Fidel were life-long members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marfa. Lola is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fidel Vasquez Sr., her sisters, Paula Fuentez, Maria Cortez, Jesusa Gonzales, Elisa Gonzales, Manuela Nunez and brother Justo Gonzales. Lola attended school in Shafter, Texas. Her family split their time living in Shafter and their family ranch, northwest of Presidio. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the entire staff of Senior Care, as well as to Hospice of West Texas, for the kindness and compassion they gave their mother.

