Madrid Maria Dulces Madrid, 69, of Midland, passed from this life on August 17, 2020. She was born May 20, 1951 in Mexico. Maria is survived by two children, nine siblings and nine grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held August 25, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Gudalupe; interment immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory in Midland.



