Maria "Juana" Hernandez age 66 of Odessa, Tx was called home to the Lord Friday November 20, 2020. Maria was born in Lovington, NM to Eulalio Lujan Carrasco and Serapia "Sara" Heredia Carrasco on November 29, 1953. She was raised in Colorado City till she was 11 years old then moved to Midland TX where she eventually met and married the love of her life Johnny Hernandez in 1968. Soon after they were married, they started their family in 1969 and went on to have four beautiful daughters Lisa, Sara, Tracy, and Christy. She worked as a housekeeper at the Hilton for many years and in 1997 she earned an associate degree in Computer Science from Odessa College. She became a homemaker once her 12 grandkids and 13 great grandkids were born, and she helped raise each one of them. Out of those 12 grandkids, she raised 3 of them as her own, Ronald Rossingh, 27, Willem Rossingh, 21, and Sabastian Hernandez, 15. She was an amazing baker, a skill that she passed on to her youngest daughter and several grandchildren. She loved all her brothers and sisters who she shared special bonds with. She was most proud of the family that she had created with her loving husband, who she adored more than anything. She was an active church member at St. Mary's Catholic Church until she became ill. Maria is survived by the love of her life, her husband Johnny Hernandez of Odessa, TX, her four daughters, Lisa Hernandez of Midland ,TX, Sara Hernandez of Dallas, TX, Tracy Hernandez of San Angelo, TX, and Christy Carrasco of Odessa, TX, 12 grand kids and 13 great grand kids, brothers Jesse Carrasco and wife Hortencia of Midland, TX, Larry Carrasco and wife Delma of Midland, TX, sisters Mary Ester Carrasco of Midland, TX, Ramona Gonzalez of Midland, TX, Vangie Hernandez and Husband Joe of Midland, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Eulalio and Serapia Carrasco, brother Jose "Joe" Carrasco, and sister Francisca "Kika" Rocha. The viewing will be Monday November 30 at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel from 11 a.m. till 9 p.m. with rosary that evening at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday December 1 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine with Father David officiating. Pallbearers will be her oldest grandsons. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the support and kind words from everyone. A special Thank you to Medical Center Hospital, Dr. Satish Nayak, and Star Hospice for all the care and help they provided for her and the family. Flowers and gifts can be sent to Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com