Maria Idelfonsa Espinoza, 80 of Midland, passed away Monday, December 9th, 2019. Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. She is survived by three sons, Gilberto Espinoza, Rodolfo Espinoza and Alfredo Espinoza, four daughters, Blanca Navarette, Florinda (Flora) Espinoza, Marcela Trujillo and Martha Torres; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019