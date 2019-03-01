Maria Lozano 71, of Midland, passed away February 26, 2019. Viewing will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Survivors include her daughters, Dolores Baeza, Irma Baeza; sons, Andy Rayos, Jesse Chavez, one sister and three brothers. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019