Maria Maldonado Heredia of Midland, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16th. She was born in Midland, TX to Manuel and Felipa Maldonado on August 31, 1939. Maria devoted her life to God and spent her free time with her family. Family was the core of her life. She was a kind and genuine woman, who had plenty of love for everyone. She is survived by her children; daughter Alicia Sandate (Oscar); four sons; Jesse Heredia, Tony Heredia, Manuel Heredia and Jose Luis Heredia. As well as her sister Manuela Munoz and brother Manuel Maldonado. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her 2 brothers and her sister. Viewing 1 will be held at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin from 1:00 p.m.-2:45 p.m.. Viewing 2 will be held from 3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. as well on Sunday July 19th. Rosary will follow on Sunday July, 19th at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin. Mass will be Monday July 20 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in the shrine at 10:00 a.m., the burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Names of pallbearers are Louis Rawls, Chris Gallegos, Gilbert Gallegos Jr., Caesar Sanchez, Sammy Martinez and Ray Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are the grandkids and great grandkids. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Interim Healthcare Home Care and Hospice as well as all family and friends. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com