Maria Socorro Bretado, 79 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Viewing will be Tuesday, May 21st from 1:00pm - 9:00pm and Wednesday, May 22nd from 9:00am - 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Wednesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, May 23rd at 2:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven North. She is survived by her husband, Odilon Bretado; a son, Lupe Bretado; one brother and two grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 21, 2019