Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine Send Flowers Notice

On May 19, 2019 Maria (Socorro) Bretado was called by our heavenly Father as she passed away peacefully. Socorro was born on July 8, 1939 to Albino and Maria De La Luz Perez in Zertuche Coahuila Mexico. On January 23, 1973 Socorro married her loving husband of 45 years Odilon Bretado in Reynosa Tamaulipas Mexico. Socorro moved to Texas in 1975 and made her home in Midland. Socorro was employed with the Midland Independent School District in 1980 and retired in 2000. Socorro worked as a custodian at Crockett Elementary for 20 years before she retired. Socorro truly enjoyed working at Crockett Elementary and made numerous lifelong friendships with staff members and numerous students she met throughout her years with MISD. Socorro was a loving and compassionate soul who cared for any person she met. Socorro will be dearly missed by all. Socorro leaves her memory to be cherished by her loving husband Odilon Bretado of Midland, her only son Lupe Bretado and her loving daughter in law Annie Bretado of Odessa, her two beautiful granddaughters Clarissa Bretado of San Marcos Texas and Cloe Bretado of Midland. Socorro's memories will also be cherished by numerous nephews, sisters and brothers in law, in Texas, California, Illinois, and Mexico. Viewing will be Wednesday, May 22nd from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, May 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven North. Pallbearers for the service will be Tony Cervantes, Manuel Bretado, Andy Bretado, Ezequiel Ruiz, Guillermo Garcia, and Francisco Lopez. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

On May 19, 2019 Maria (Socorro) Bretado was called by our heavenly Father as she passed away peacefully. Socorro was born on July 8, 1939 to Albino and Maria De La Luz Perez in Zertuche Coahuila Mexico. On January 23, 1973 Socorro married her loving husband of 45 years Odilon Bretado in Reynosa Tamaulipas Mexico. Socorro moved to Texas in 1975 and made her home in Midland. Socorro was employed with the Midland Independent School District in 1980 and retired in 2000. Socorro worked as a custodian at Crockett Elementary for 20 years before she retired. Socorro truly enjoyed working at Crockett Elementary and made numerous lifelong friendships with staff members and numerous students she met throughout her years with MISD. Socorro was a loving and compassionate soul who cared for any person she met. Socorro will be dearly missed by all. Socorro leaves her memory to be cherished by her loving husband Odilon Bretado of Midland, her only son Lupe Bretado and her loving daughter in law Annie Bretado of Odessa, her two beautiful granddaughters Clarissa Bretado of San Marcos Texas and Cloe Bretado of Midland. Socorro's memories will also be cherished by numerous nephews, sisters and brothers in law, in Texas, California, Illinois, and Mexico. Viewing will be Wednesday, May 22nd from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, May 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven North. Pallbearers for the service will be Tony Cervantes, Manuel Bretado, Andy Bretado, Ezequiel Ruiz, Guillermo Garcia, and Francisco Lopez. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close