Maria was born May 1, 1952 in Midland, Texas and passed away on April 14, 2019 in Dallas, TX. She is preceded in death by parents: Bardomiano Avila and Eloisa Mendoza-Avila, siblings: Floyd Joe, Marcelino, Jessie and Enedina Avila. Maria is survived by longtime companion Pedro Torres, children: Nick Avila, Christina Penate, Anna Cardoso and Manuel Valenzuela Jr., grandchildren: Naomi Cardoso, Hector Penate, Erika Cardoso, Joel Castaneda, Kristie Castaneda, Nick Jr., Brianna Romero, Victoria Castaneda, Christian Avila and Sydney Romero. She is also survived by siblings: Benito Avila, Alice Ybarra, Manuel Avila. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 6:00-8:00 and the Funeral Service will be on April 19th at 10:00 a.m.. Both services will be at Grove Hill Funeral Home.

Maria was born May 1, 1952 in Midland, Texas and passed away on April 14, 2019 in Dallas, TX. She is preceded in death by parents: Bardomiano Avila and Eloisa Mendoza-Avila, siblings: Floyd Joe, Marcelino, Jessie and Enedina Avila. Maria is survived by longtime companion Pedro Torres, children: Nick Avila, Christina Penate, Anna Cardoso and Manuel Valenzuela Jr., grandchildren: Naomi Cardoso, Hector Penate, Erika Cardoso, Joel Castaneda, Kristie Castaneda, Nick Jr., Brianna Romero, Victoria Castaneda, Christian Avila and Sydney Romero. She is also survived by siblings: Benito Avila, Alice Ybarra, Manuel Avila. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 6:00-8:00 and the Funeral Service will be on April 19th at 10:00 a.m.. Both services will be at Grove Hill Funeral Home. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019

