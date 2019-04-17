Maria Yolanda Avila

Maria was born May 1, 1952 in Midland, Texas and passed away on April 14, 2019 in Dallas, TX. She is preceded in death by parents: Bardomiano Avila and Eloisa Mendoza-Avila, siblings: Floyd Joe, Marcelino, Jessie and Enedina Avila. Maria is survived by longtime companion Pedro Torres, children: Nick Avila, Christina Penate, Anna Cardoso and Manuel Valenzuela Jr., grandchildren: Naomi Cardoso, Hector Penate, Erika Cardoso, Joel Castaneda, Kristie Castaneda, Nick Jr., Brianna Romero, Victoria Castaneda, Christian Avila and Sydney Romero. She is also survived by siblings: Benito Avila, Alice Ybarra, Manuel Avila. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 6:00-8:00 and the Funeral Service will be on April 19th at 10:00 a.m.. Both services will be at Grove Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019
